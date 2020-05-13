CMS proposes payment boost for CAR-T therapies

CMS proposed a payment increase for hospitals administering CAR-T therapy treatments in response to criticism that CAR-T costs aren't sustainable for hospitals, STAT reported.

CAR-T therapy is a breakthrough therapy that uses patients' immune cells to treat certain advanced blood cancers. The therapy is very expensive and can have a list price of $450,000 per patient.

The pharmaceutical industry, patients advocates and hospitals have said Medicare's low reimbursement rates for CAR-T therapies have forced hospitals to choose between losing money or not giving the therapy to patients at all, STAT reported.

Under the current reimbursement system, hospitals are losing about $50,000 per patient every time they administer a CAR-T therapy, according to an analysis from the American Action Forum cited by STAT.

Medicare bases its reimbursement rates for CAR-T on the average cost for a complicated bone marrow transplant, an amount far lower than what CAR-T therapies actually cost.

The new proposed payment policy would reimburse hospitals for CAR-T drugs based on the average price of the two CAR-T therapies currently on the market, Gilead's Yescarta, a non-Hodgkin lymphoma treatment, and Novartis' Kymriah, a leukemia treatment.

Read the full article here.

More articles on pharmacy:

HHS unveils plan to distribute Gilead's COVID-19 drug

Two-thirds of hospital pharmacies have reduced staff during COVID-19 pandemic, ASHP survey finds

New CMS rule could raise out-of-pocket drug costs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.