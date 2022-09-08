Cardinal Health shakes up pharmacy suite

Medical supply company Cardinal Health promoted Debbie Weitzman to pharmaceutical segment CEO and cut her former role, pharmaceutical distribution president. Ms. Weitzman will replace Victor Crawford, who has been in the role for nearly four years, effective Sept. 19.

The Dublin, Ohio-based company said the decision to direct Cardinal Health's pharmaceutical and specialty distribution businesses to Ms. Weitzman is to "streamline its organizational structure."

"I believe this new design will allow us to have added focus on specialty distribution, which is a key growth area for the company, as well as simplify how our customers and manufacturers work with us," the company's CEO, Jason Hollar, said in a Sept. 8 statement.

Ms. Weitzman has been the president of pharmaceutical distribution since 2017, and has been working at Cardinal Health for 16 years.