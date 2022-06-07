California considers entering pharma market to slash drug prices

California is taking aim at high insulin prices with its own drug label, CalRx, with "below-market prices," the Los Angeles Times reported June 6. If fulfilled, the state will be the first to challenge the pharmaceutical industry.

One-fourth of the 4 million California residents who rely on insulin for their diabetes can't afford it, according to the LA Times.

A spokesperson for Gov. Gavin Newsom told the LA Times the administration is probing state lawmakers to invest $100 million into CalRx to produce insulin "in the next few years."

The plan has a long way to go, though, as the industry's complicated relationship with pharmacy benefits managers could halt action before any traction is made.

Mr. Newsom's proposal will be debated by state lawmakers this summer.