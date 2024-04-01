Amazon Pharmacy expands same-day delivery

Amazon Pharmacy is now offering same-day prescription medicine deliveries for customers in New York City and Los Angeles, with plans to expand to more than a dozen cities by the end of the year.

Same-day delivery is already available for customers in Austin, Indianapolis, Miami, Phoenix, Seattle and College Station, Texas.

To facilitate the rapid deliveries, Amazon uses strategically positioned storage facilities within each city stocked with the most prevalent medications for acute conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure. Delivery methods vary by location. In New York City, the company is leaning on delivery workers riding e-bikes, while its College Station site uses drones to deliver medications in under an hour.

"By bringing Amazon Pharmacy's deliveries into our existing world-class logistics network, Amazon is building the fastest and most convenient service for the home delivery of prescription medications," Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores, said in a March 25 news release.