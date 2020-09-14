8 considerations to take when preparing for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

As the race to develop a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine continues, little information regarding the country's vaccine distribution plan has been released; however, there are some key factors officials should be thinking about, two public health experts told STAT.

John Auerbach, a former CDC associate director and the president and CEO of nonprofit Trust for America's Health, and David L. Lakey, MD, an infectious disease physician and vice chancellor for health affairs and chief medical officer at the Austin-based University of Texas System, penned an article for STAT detailing the eight considerations that need to be taken as the U.S. prepares for COVID-19 vaccine distribution:

Strong, customized vaccine distribution efforts require planning to start now.



Federal, state and local public health officials should take the lead on distribution plans.



Plans created by a reliable, unbiased entity mean more Americans will be vaccinated.



Vaccine distribution should not adhere to a first-come, first-served model.



Multipartner involvement is necessary.



Efficient plans need sufficient resources and funding.



Prepare for unexpected possibilities and remain flexible.



Frequent and transparent communication is critical.

