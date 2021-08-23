5 experts on why they think the US vaccine booster plan may be premature

The U.S. laid out its COVID-19 vaccine booster plan before releasing data on booster shots' effectiveness or announcing FDA approval for boosters' use in Americans who are not immunocompromised. Many epidemiological experts are critical of this move, as they believe it was premature.

The U.S. said Aug. 18 it is prepared to offer booster shots for all Americans who received two doses of Pfizer or Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine beginning the week of Sept. 20 and starting eight months after an individual's second dose.

The next day, Bloomberg reported the CDC had pushed back its advisory panel meeting to discuss COVID-19 booster shots for the general population by one week, as medical professionals are split over whether the shots are necessary.

Below are five quotes from experts who are skeptical about the booster plan: