5 biggest FDA approvals of 2020

Maia Anderson - Print  | 

Immunomedics' breast cancer drug Trodelvy topped EvaluatePharma's list of the five biggest drug approvals in the first half of 2020. 

The market research firm released its "Pharma, Biotech & Medtech Half-Year Review 2020" which analyzed how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the drug industry, clinical trials, FDA drug approvals and more. 

The five biggest drug approvals in the first half of 2020 and their projected 2026 sales:

  1. Trodelvy (Immunomedics) treats breast cancer  — $2.3 billion

  2. Nexletol (Esperion/Daiichi Sankyo) treats cholesterol and cardiovascular disease — $1.8 billion

  3. Zeposia (Bristol Myers Squibb) treats relapsing MS — $1.6 billion

  4. Palforzia (Aimmune) treats peanut allergies — $1.5 billion

  5. Tepezza (Horizon Therapeutics) treats thyroid eye disease — $1.4 billion

More articles on pharmacy:
Women experience adverse reactions 2x more than men due to clinical testing gender bias, study finds
US, McKesson sign distribution deal for COVID-19 vaccine
Sanofi inks $3.68B deal to buy California autoimmune drugmaker

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers