5 biggest FDA approvals of 2020

Immunomedics' breast cancer drug Trodelvy topped EvaluatePharma's list of the five biggest drug approvals in the first half of 2020.

The market research firm released its "Pharma, Biotech & Medtech Half-Year Review 2020" which analyzed how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the drug industry, clinical trials, FDA drug approvals and more.

The five biggest drug approvals in the first half of 2020 and their projected 2026 sales:

Trodelvy (Immunomedics) treats breast cancer — $2.3 billion



Nexletol (Esperion/Daiichi Sankyo) treats cholesterol and cardiovascular disease — $1.8 billion



Zeposia (Bristol Myers Squibb) treats relapsing MS — $1.6 billion



Palforzia (Aimmune) treats peanut allergies — $1.5 billion



Tepezza (Horizon Therapeutics) treats thyroid eye disease — $1.4 billion

