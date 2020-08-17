5 biggest FDA approvals of 2020
Immunomedics' breast cancer drug Trodelvy topped EvaluatePharma's list of the five biggest drug approvals in the first half of 2020.
The market research firm released its "Pharma, Biotech & Medtech Half-Year Review 2020" which analyzed how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the drug industry, clinical trials, FDA drug approvals and more.
The five biggest drug approvals in the first half of 2020 and their projected 2026 sales:
- Trodelvy (Immunomedics) treats breast cancer — $2.3 billion
- Nexletol (Esperion/Daiichi Sankyo) treats cholesterol and cardiovascular disease — $1.8 billion
- Zeposia (Bristol Myers Squibb) treats relapsing MS — $1.6 billion
- Palforzia (Aimmune) treats peanut allergies — $1.5 billion
- Tepezza (Horizon Therapeutics) treats thyroid eye disease — $1.4 billion
