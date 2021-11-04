30 pharmacies ranked by customer satisfaction

Good Neighbor Pharmacy is the highest-ranked pharmacy in the U.S. in terms of customer satisfaction, according to consumer insight firm J.D. Power's annual pharmacy satisfaction survey.

The J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Pharmacy Study, released in July, measures customer satisfaction by surveying 12,646 pharmacy customers who filled a prescription in the three months before the survey period of September 2020 to May 2021. J.D. Power looks at metrics such as cost, customer service, and billing and payment services to determine its rankings.

The top-rated chain brick-and-mortar pharmacies for customer satisfaction, along with their index score out of 1,000:

Good Neighbor Pharmacy (912)



Health Mart (891)



Rite Aid (866)



Walgreens (860)



CVS (847)

The top-rated mass merchandiser brick-and-mortar pharmacies for customer satisfaction, along with their index score out of 1,000:

Sam's Club (891)



CVS inside Target (879)



Costco (877)



Walmart (856)

The top-rated supermarket brick-and-mortar pharmacies for customer satisfaction, along with their index score out of 1,000:

H-E-B (896)



Wegmans (892)



Stop & Shop (885)



Publix (884)



Albertsons (882)



Winn-Dixie (868)



ShopRite (867)



Fry's Pharmacy (860)



Kroger (855)



Giant Eagle (850)



Dillons (849)



Hy-Vee (847)



Safeway (836)



King Soopers (822)

The top-rated mail-order pharmacies, along with their index score out of 1,000: