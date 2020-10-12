3 more drugmakers recall metformin due to carcinogen

After the FDA said in May that it found unacceptable levels of a carcinogen in popular diabetes drug metformin, several drugmakers began recalling their metformin products.

As of August, 10 drugmakers had recalled their metformin products. Since then, three more drugmakers have either expanded their recall or announced a new recall:

Bayshore Pharmaceuticals is recalling one lot of its metformin pills.



Marksans Pharma is expanding its earlier recall to include an additional 76 lots of metformin pills.



Sun Pharmaceuticals is recalling one lot of its metformin pills.

Find a full list of all recalled lots of metformin here.

More articles on pharmacy:

7 key uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine race

Mallinckrodt files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Operation Warp Speed czar: Vaccine approval likely to be sought around Thanksgiving

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.