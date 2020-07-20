10 most valuable R&D projects in the pharmaceutical industry pipeline

EvaluatePharma, a data analytics firm focused on the pharmaceutical industry, released a list of the 10 most valuable research and development projects in the pharmaceutical industry pipeline.

Here are the top 10 most valuable projects in the pipeline — ranked by their net present value — as well as their estimated worldwide product sales in 2026:

Tirzepatide (Eli Lilly) — $2.2 billion



Inclisiran (Novartis) — $2 billion



Efgartigimod (argenx) — $2 billion



BMS-986165 (Bristol-Myers Squibb) — $1.8 billion



ALN-HBV02 (Vir Biotechnology) — $1.2 billion



Aducanumab (Biogen) — $1.6 billion



Belantamab (GlaxoSmithKline) — $1.3 billion



LN-144 (Iovance Biotherapeutics) — $1.5 billion



AK002 (Allakos) — $1.2 billion



Risdiplam (Roche) — $1.4 billion

