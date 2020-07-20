10 most valuable R&D projects in the pharmaceutical industry pipeline
EvaluatePharma, a data analytics firm focused on the pharmaceutical industry, released a list of the 10 most valuable research and development projects in the pharmaceutical industry pipeline.
Here are the top 10 most valuable projects in the pipeline — ranked by their net present value — as well as their estimated worldwide product sales in 2026:
- Tirzepatide (Eli Lilly) — $2.2 billion
- Inclisiran (Novartis) — $2 billion
- Efgartigimod (argenx) — $2 billion
- BMS-986165 (Bristol-Myers Squibb) — $1.8 billion
- ALN-HBV02 (Vir Biotechnology) — $1.2 billion
- Aducanumab (Biogen) — $1.6 billion
- Belantamab (GlaxoSmithKline) — $1.3 billion
- LN-144 (Iovance Biotherapeutics) — $1.5 billion
- AK002 (Allakos) — $1.2 billion
- Risdiplam (Roche) — $1.4 billion
More articles on pharmacy:
NIH updates remdesivir treatment guidelines
J&J to start human trials for COVID-19 vaccine this week
CVS fined for understaffing, prescription errors in Oklahoma
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.