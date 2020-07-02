10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

1. AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) seeks a pharmacy manager.

2. Boston Medical Center seeks a pharmacy manager for investigational drug services.

3. Clark Regional Medical Center (Winchester, Ky.) seeks an assistant director of pharmacy.

4. Cleveland Clinic Florida (Weston) seeks an inpatient pharmacy manager.

5. MercyOne Central Iowa (Des Moines) seeks a clinical pharmacy manager.

6. Novant Health (Winston Salem, N.C.) seeks a senior director of outpatient pharmacy.

7. ProHealth Care (Waukesha, Wis.) seeks a pharmacy operations and regulations manager.

8. Rush University Medical Center (Chicago) seeks a pharmacy director.

9. Salem (Ore.) Health seeks a pharmacy director.

10. Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health seeks an associate director of clinical pharmacy.

