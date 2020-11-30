10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Advocate Aurora Health (Downers Grove, Ill. & Milwaukee) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Encompass Health (Birmingham, Ala.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Methodist Hospital South (Jourdanton, Texas) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Providence Health (Columbia, S.C.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- St. Claire Regional Medical Center (Morehead, Ky.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Steward Health Care (Dallas) seeks a pharmacy director.
- The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- UNC Health (Chapel Hill, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- WVU Medicine (Morgantown, W.V.) seeks a pharmacy manager.
