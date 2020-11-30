10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Advocate Aurora Health (Downers Grove, Ill. & Milwaukee) seeks a pharmacy director.



Encompass Health (Birmingham, Ala.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Methodist Hospital South (Jourdanton, Texas) seeks a pharmacy director.



Providence Health (Columbia, S.C.) seeks a pharmacy director.



St. Claire Regional Medical Center (Morehead, Ky.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Steward Health Care (Dallas) seeks a pharmacy director.



The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus) seeks a pharmacy manager.



UNC Health (Chapel Hill, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy manager.



WVU Medicine (Morgantown, W.V.) seeks a pharmacy manager.

