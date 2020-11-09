10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Adventist Health Portland (Ore.) seeks a pharmacy director.



BSA Health System (Amarillo, Texas) seeks a pharmacy director.



ChristianaCare (Wilmington, Del.) seeks a clinical pharmacy services director.



Cone Health (Greensboro, N.C.) seeks an assistant pharmacy operations director.



Dartmouth-Hitchcock (Lebanon, N.H.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Encompass Health (Birmingham, Ala.) seeks a pharmacy director.



George Washington University Hospital (Washington, D.C.) seeks a pharmacy director.



HCA Healthcare (Nashville) seeks a clinical pharmacy manager.



Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston) seeks an assistant pharmacy operations director.



UAB Medicine (Birmingham, Ala.) seeks a pharmacy manager.

