10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Maia Anderson - Print  | 

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  2. Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas (Beaumont) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.

  3. Dignity Health (San Francisco) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.

  4. El Camino Health (Mountain View, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  5. Geisinger Medical Center Hospital (Danville, Pa.) seeks an assistant pharmacy director.

  6. Kingman (Ariz.) Regional Medical Center seeks a pharmacy director.

  7. San Antonio Regional Hospital (Upland, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  8. Tower Health (West Reading, Pa.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  9. Verity Health System (Redwood City, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  10. Yale-New Haven Health (New Haven, Conn.) seeks a pharmacy director. 

More articles on pharmacy:
FDA rescinds hydroxychloroquine emergency use authorization
6 recent drug, device recalls
10 exec moves affecting the pharma industry

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers