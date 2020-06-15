10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas (Beaumont) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.
- Dignity Health (San Francisco) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.
- El Camino Health (Mountain View, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Geisinger Medical Center Hospital (Danville, Pa.) seeks an assistant pharmacy director.
- Kingman (Ariz.) Regional Medical Center seeks a pharmacy director.
- San Antonio Regional Hospital (Upland, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Tower Health (West Reading, Pa.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Verity Health System (Redwood City, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Yale-New Haven Health (New Haven, Conn.) seeks a pharmacy director.
