Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas (Beaumont) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.



Dignity Health (San Francisco) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.



El Camino Health (Mountain View, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Geisinger Medical Center Hospital (Danville, Pa.) seeks an assistant pharmacy director.



Kingman (Ariz.) Regional Medical Center seeks a pharmacy director.



San Antonio Regional Hospital (Upland, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Tower Health (West Reading, Pa.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Verity Health System (Redwood City, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Yale-New Haven Health (New Haven, Conn.) seeks a pharmacy director.

