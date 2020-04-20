10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  2. Boston Medical Center seeks a pharmacy manager.

  3. Brandon (Fla.) Regional Hospital seeks a pharmacy director.

  4. Cottage Health (Santa Barbara, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director. 

  5. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  6. Manchester (Conn.) Memorial Hospital seeks a pharmacy director.

  7. Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor) seeks a pharmacy director.

  8. Mississippi Baptist Health Systems (Jackson) seeks an assistant pharmacy director.

  9. Providence Health & Services (Renton, Wash.) seeks a chief pharmacy officer.

  10. Tower Health (West Reading, Pa.) seeks a pharmacy director. 

