Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Boston Medical Center seeks a pharmacy manager.



Brandon (Fla.) Regional Hospital seeks a pharmacy director.



Cottage Health (Santa Barbara, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Manchester (Conn.) Memorial Hospital seeks a pharmacy director.



Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor) seeks a pharmacy director.



Mississippi Baptist Health Systems (Jackson) seeks an assistant pharmacy director.



Providence Health & Services (Renton, Wash.) seeks a chief pharmacy officer.



Tower Health (West Reading, Pa.) seeks a pharmacy director.

