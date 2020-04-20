10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Boston Medical Center seeks a pharmacy manager.
- Brandon (Fla.) Regional Hospital seeks a pharmacy director.
- Cottage Health (Santa Barbara, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Manchester (Conn.) Memorial Hospital seeks a pharmacy director.
- Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Mississippi Baptist Health Systems (Jackson) seeks an assistant pharmacy director.
- Providence Health & Services (Renton, Wash.) seeks a chief pharmacy officer.
- Tower Health (West Reading, Pa.) seeks a pharmacy director.
More articles on pharmacy:
CVS, UCLA Health unite to free hospital beds for COVID-19 patients
NIH teams up with 16 drugmakers to speed COVID-19 vaccine development
16 recent drug, device recalls
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.
To receive the latest hospital and health system business and legal news and analysis from Becker's Hospital Review, sign-up for the free Becker's Hospital Review E-weekly by clicking here.