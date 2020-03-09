10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Beth Israel Lahey Health (Boston) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.



Cleveland Clinic seeks a pharmacy operations manager.



Mahaska Health (Oskaloosa, Iowa) seeks a pharmacy director.



Nemours Children's Health System (Wilmington, Del.) seeks a pharmacy manager.



NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital seeks a pharmacy operations manager.



Northwell Health (New York City) seeks a pharmacy operations supervisor.



Salem (Ore.) Health seeks a pharmacy director.



University of California-Irvine Health (Orange, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy services director.



UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas) seeks a pharmacy manager.



Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health seeks a pharmacy operations manager.

