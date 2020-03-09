10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Maia Anderson - Print  | 

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Beth Israel Lahey Health (Boston) seeks a pharmacy operations manager. 

  2. Cleveland Clinic seeks a pharmacy operations manager.

  3. Mahaska Health (Oskaloosa, Iowa) seeks a pharmacy director.

  4. Nemours Children's Health System (Wilmington, Del.) seeks a pharmacy manager.

  5. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital seeks a pharmacy operations manager.

  6. Northwell Health (New York City) seeks a pharmacy operations supervisor. 

  7. Salem (Ore.) Health seeks a pharmacy director.

  8. University of California-Irvine Health (Orange, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy services director.

  9. UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas) seeks a pharmacy manager.

  10. Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health seeks a pharmacy operations manager. 

More articles on pharmacy:
Mount Carmel to pay $477K after pharmacists cited in fatal patient overdoses
Express Scripts, 6 others receive PBM excellence awards
Public Citizen slams the FDA for not identifying drug in coronavirus-related shortage

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Perspectives

Top 40 Articles from the Past 6 Months