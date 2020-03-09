10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Beth Israel Lahey Health (Boston) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.
- Cleveland Clinic seeks a pharmacy operations manager.
- Mahaska Health (Oskaloosa, Iowa) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Nemours Children's Health System (Wilmington, Del.) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital seeks a pharmacy operations manager.
- Northwell Health (New York City) seeks a pharmacy operations supervisor.
- Salem (Ore.) Health seeks a pharmacy director.
- University of California-Irvine Health (Orange, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy services director.
- UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health seeks a pharmacy operations manager.
