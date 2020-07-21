10 drugmakers expected to make the most money in the next 5 years

Katie Adams 

Roche is on track to be the highest-grossing drugmaker in the next five years, according to EvaluatePharma, a pharma-focused data analytics firm. 

EvaluatePharma recently forecasted the 10 drugmakers that may have the highest worldwide prescription drug sales by 2026. Here are their predictions:

  1. Roche ($61 billion)

  2. Johnson & Johnson ($56.1 billion)

  3. Novartis ($54.8 billion)

  4. Merck & Co. ($53.2 billion)

  5. AbbVie ($52.7 billion)

  6. Pfizer ($51.1 billion)

  7. Bristol-Myers Squibb ($44.7 billion)

  8. Sanofi ($41.7 billion)

  9. AstraZeneca ($41 billion)

  10. GlaxoSmithKline ($40.8 billion)

