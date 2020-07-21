10 drugmakers expected to make the most money in the next 5 years
Roche is on track to be the highest-grossing drugmaker in the next five years, according to EvaluatePharma, a pharma-focused data analytics firm.
EvaluatePharma recently forecasted the 10 drugmakers that may have the highest worldwide prescription drug sales by 2026. Here are their predictions:
- Roche ($61 billion)
- Johnson & Johnson ($56.1 billion)
- Novartis ($54.8 billion)
- Merck & Co. ($53.2 billion)
- AbbVie ($52.7 billion)
- Pfizer ($51.1 billion)
- Bristol-Myers Squibb ($44.7 billion)
- Sanofi ($41.7 billion)
- AstraZeneca ($41 billion)
- GlaxoSmithKline ($40.8 billion)
