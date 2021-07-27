'We had no choice': Rural Pennsylvania healthcare clinic to close

Snow Shoe, Pa.-based Mountaintop Area Medical Center — which offers primary care, minor surgeries, lab services and more — will close Aug. 31.

Keystone Rural Health Consortia, the owner of Mountaintop Area Medical Center, attributed the closure to a steady decline of patient volume and larger health centers opening in the area.

"This is heartbreaking for all of us," Keystone Rural CEO Kristie Bennardi told the Centre Daily Times. "This is the last thing we wanted to do. But, unfortunately, with all the factors playing in, we had no choice."

Keystone Rural said its case managers can help patients find different providers in the region.