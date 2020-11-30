Rhode Island field hospital opens as demand for beds climbs: 5 notes

Rhode Island opened a field hospital for COVID-19 patients Nov. 30 as hospitals fill up statewide, according to The Providence Journal.

The alternate care facility opened at a former Citizens Bank call center on Sockanosset Cross Road in Cranston.

Five things to know about the field hospital:

1. The 353-bed field hospital will be used to treat COVID-19 patients who are not critically ill, the Journal reported. Patients who become critically ill will be transferred to Kent Hospital in Warwick.

2. Providence-based Care New England, which operates Kent Hospital, will operate the field hospital.

3. Paari Gopalakrishnan, MD, CMO of Kent Hospital, told the Journal that less sick COVID-19 patients will initially be transferred to the field hospital from Kent Hospital to continue their hospital stay and recovery. He said doing so will allow Care New England to care for all patients who are seeking care at Kent Hospital.

4. The physician-to-patient ratio at the field hospital will be 1:50, while the nurse-to-patient ratio will be 1:25, according to the Journal.

5. The alternate care facility will be staffed by external agencies, a nonprofit called Skills for Rhode Island’s Future and internal volunteers.

