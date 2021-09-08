Power restored at one Louisiana hospital; some hospital services remain closed after Hurricane Ida: 7 things to know Sept. 8

Louisiana hospitals continue to battle the effects of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall in the state Aug. 29 and left damage at healthcare facilities.

Here are seven things to know on Sept. 8:

1. As of Sept. 7, Thibodaux (La.) Regional Medical Center was the only fully operational hospital in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes, according to The Houma Courier. Others in the area have been closed since sustaining hurricane damage. Patients were evacuated to other hospitals.

2. Terrebonne General Medical Center in Houma, La., a partner of New Orleans-based Ochsner Health System, relocated about 100 of its patients with help from Ochsner, the system said Sept. 2. About 60 of those patients were relocated to Ochsner facilities.

3. Officials said Houma got a mobile unit Sept. 5 at Terrebonne General Medical Center that can provide patient care and, if needed, transfer patients to other facilities, the Courier reported. Terrebonne General Medical Center also continues to have an operational emergency room, as does Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center in Houma.

4. Ochsner said about 65 patients at Ochsner St. Anne Hospital in Raceland, La., and Chabert Medical Center were relocated Aug. 30 to Ochsner hospitals in Louisiana. As of Sept. 7, St. Anne was not fully operational, and neither was Galliano, La.-based Lady of the Sea General Hospital, according to the Courier. The emergency department at St. Anne is running.

5. Terrebonne General, which sustained roof, water and electrical damage, aims "to provide and restore all healthcare services to our community as quickly as possible," Terrebonne General President and CEO Phyllis Peoples told the Courier. Terrebonne General Health System said on Facebook that it is providing emergency medical services on the medical center campus. The health system anticipates more clinics and medical services being available in the next few weeks.

6. At Thibodaux (La.) Regional Medical Center, officials said permanent power was restored Sept. 7, according to the Courier. The medical center had been using a generator.

7. At Lady of the Sea General Hospital, all patients were moved to other facilities, Karen Collins, CEO of the medical center, told CNN on Aug. 30. The hospital said on Facebook on Sept. 7 that Lady of the Sea Community Pharmacies in Cut Off, La., and in Larose, La., are open weekdays. Lady of the Sea Medical Clinic in Cut Off also is open weekdays.