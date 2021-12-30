Oklahoma hospital to temporarily close amid ownership shift

Bristow (Okla.) Medical Center will temporarily halt services as Sherman, Texas-based Carrus Health takes over owner management of the facility, KRMG reported Dec. 29.

Services will end at midnight Dec. 31. The system hopes to resume services within 30 days.

Carrus Health beat out a proposal from Bristow Endeavor Healthcare, which currently manages the facility. The system will assume management Jan. 1, but because it does not have a license to operate the facility yet, there will be a gap in services, according to the report.

The system may have to work on some capital projects before restarting operations, pending the results of a state survey. Eventually, a new 25-bed hospital will be built.