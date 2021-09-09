Mississippi hospital to reopen after 5 years

Quitman Community Hospital, a rural hospital in Marks, Miss., plans to reopen after being closed for about five years, Fox 13 Memphis reported Sept. 8.

The hospital closed in October 2016, citing financial constraints.

The Quitman County board of supervisors voted Sept. 7 to reopen the hospital. The facility will reopen thanks to a partnership with Panola Medical Center, a 112-bed physician-owned hospital in Batesville, Miss.

When the hospital reopens, it will provide emergency care and beds for acute patients.