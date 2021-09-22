Louisiana hospital reopens after Hurricane Ida

After being closed in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Tulane Lakeside Hospital in Metairie, La., has reopened its doors to patients.

The facility had been closed for repairs after Hurricane Ida hit the state in late August. Most of Jefferson Parish, where the facility is located, was without reliable electricity and water services.

The hospital reopened its inpatient and emergency department services at 12 p.m. Sept. 21. The hospital’s inpatient rehabilitation unit remains closed for additional repairs.

"As our communities recovered from the impact of Hurricane Ida, the safety of our patients, their families and our colleagues was our paramount concern," said Tom Patrias, Tulane Health System CEO. "We are grateful we had the resources and capacity to transfer our Tulane Lakeside patients to more comfortable facilities while power and water were being restored throughout the parish and at Tulane Lakeside."