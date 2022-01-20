Houston hospital to reopen under new ownership

Heights Hospital in Houston, which closed a year ago, has been acquired and the new owners plan to reopen the facility, according to The Leader.

The hospital closed in January 2021 after its management failed to pay rent. Heights Hospital was once an acute care facility but had scaled back to offering only outpatient and specialty care when it closed. The facility entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy about five months after shutting down.

Heights Hospital was acquired out of bankruptcy by management group North Houston Surgical Hospital. The new owners said Jan. 17 that the facility would reopen in a few weeks and offer a variety of services, including acute and surgical care, according to The Leader.

"The Heights really has a very large legacy, and re-establishing the Heights as a healthcare leader is really important to us," Mirza Baig, MD, a board member of the new ownership group, said at a Jan. 17 ribbon-cutting ceremony. "You guys in the Heights realize the importance of this facility, and we're just blessed to be part of that."