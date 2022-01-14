Holy Cross Health to close maternity ward in March

Holy Cross Health in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., will permanently close its labor and delivery unit March 14, CBS Miami reported Jan. 14.

The hospital attributed the decision to declining birth rates.

"Over the last several years, Holy Cross Health has witnessed birth rates decline, congruent with national trends, as a result of shifting demographics in our surrounding communities and patients selecting other hospitals for obstetric services in our primary and secondary service areas," the hospital told CBS Miami.

The hospital is working with affected staff to find them open positions at other local hospitals.

Earlier in January, the hospital said it was temporarily closing the unit because of staffing constraints related to the COVID-19 pandemic.