COVID-19 hospitalization trends: 5 things to know

COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising nationally — up 21 percent over the last 14 days — but remain below levels seen during last winter's peak, according to HHS data cited by The New York Times.

Five things to know:

1. As of Dec. 10, 38 states and the District of Columbia have reported increasing daily COVID-19 hospitalization rates in the last two weeks.

2. Nationwide, four COVID-19 patients are currently admitted to the hospital daily per 100,000 Americans.

3. COVID-19 hospitalizations among most age groups peaked in January 2021, though hospitalizations reached similar average levels in September for Americans of all ages. As of Dec. 9, hospitalizations are trending upward, close to September levels.

4. Below are daily virus hospital admission rates by age group per 100,000 people, as of Dec. 9:

70 years or older: 12 daily admissions

12 daily admissions 60-69 years: 7 daily admissions

7 daily admissions 50-59 years: 4 daily admissions

4 daily admissions 30-49 years: 3 daily admissions

3 daily admissions 18-29 years: 1 daily admission

1 daily admission 18 years or under: 1 daily admission

This can be compared to daily virus hospital admission rates one month ago on Nov. 9:

70 years or older: 9 daily admissions

9 daily admissions 60-69 years: 5 daily admissions

5 daily admissions 50-59 years: 3 daily admissions

3 daily admissions 30-49 years: 2 daily admissions

2 daily admissions 18-29 years: 1 daily admission

1 daily admission 18 years or under: 1 daily admission

5. As of Dec. 9, Michigan has the highest COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the U.S. Federal medical teams have been sent to help as the state sees record pandemic hospitalization and case records. As of Dec. 8, nearly 4,700 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized statewide.