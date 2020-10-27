Colorado hospital remains closed after wildfire evacuation

Estes Park (Colo.) Health was originally evacuated Oct. 22 due to wildfire spread in the area, and plans to reopen its emergency department this week, according to a hospital statement published in the Trail-Gazette.

Once the emergency department is back open, Estes Park Health will work to reopen other hospital services including its urgent care center.

Residents in EPH's living center were safely evacuated to a facility in Greeley last week, and will remain there until fire authorities indicate it is safe to return to Estes Park.

"EPH must and will ensure that any services are reopened properly and safely, in conjunction with state oversight, so that our staff, physicians, and patients all remain safe and well as Estes Park resumes business," said Gary Hall, chief information officer, in the statement.

