Cleveland Clinic hospital to close surgery center

Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital in Dover, Ohio, will close its outpatient surgery center by Sept. 1, according to The Times-Reporter.

When the Tuscarawas Ambulatory Surgery Center closes, all surgeries and procedures will be transferred to the Dover hospital.



Cleveland Clinic said it made the decision after a systemwide review.

"This decision was made as part of ongoing reviews of all of the hospital’s services and facilities to provide for optimization of the hospital's resources for patient care and overall efficiencies," a spokesperson told The Times-Reporter. "All patients seeking surgical services in the community can be accommodated through the resources available in the hospital, which allows for the concentration of high-quality patient care in one location."