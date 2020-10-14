Chicago hospitals see uptick in injuries linked to paintball attacks

Paintball attacks have sent nearly a dozen people to the hospital with injuries in Chicago, reports local station WGN-TV.

The attacks started in September, when two men were hit with paintballs fired from a vehicle while walking through the city's downtown area, according to police. On Oct. 1, a 58-year-old woman was hit while waiting at a bus stop in Englewood, a neighborhood on the city's West Side.

Ema Avdagic, MD, an ophthalmology resident at the University of Chicago, said she treated several paintball injuries this past weekend.

"Over the last 48 hours, there have been at least seven vision-threatening injuries to the eye and quite a few of them required urgent surgery," Dr. Avdagic told WGN-TV Oct 12. "It started approximately in the afternoon on Saturday and the cases really went up until Monday morning, and we're still counting."

The injuries included superficial scratches on the eye's surface, bleeding in the eye and some eye ruptures, according to Dr. Avdagic.

Read the full article here.

