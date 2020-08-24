5 injured after pipe breaks at Texas hospital

Two patients and three employees were injured when a steam pipe broke at Houston-based Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital this weekend, according to Click2Houston.

One patient was transferred to a different hospital in the area, while the other patient and three staff members were treated in LBJ Hospital's emergency center, the hospital's parent company Harris Health System told the publication.

The incident occured on the fourth floor of the hospital around 9 a.m. Aug. 22.

Hospital officials said after the pipe broke, water leaked and a fire suppression system discharge occurred, causing damage to several areas on all four floors of the hospital.

LBJ Hospital said it is working to assess and clean up the damage.

Harris Health System is based in Houston.

