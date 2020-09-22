3 strategies for improving surgery backlog amid COVID-19 pandemic

In the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, many states put elective and nonurgent surgeries on hold, resulting in a potential backlog of surgeries now that those procedures are being allowed.

In a paper published in the journal Annals of Surgery, physicians from Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine laid out three strategies for addressing a backlog of nonurgent surgeries:

1. Grow telemedicine. Use telehealth services for some initial surgical consultations.

2. Free up the OR. Expand operating room schedules beyond normal working hours, perform minor procedures in the clinic setting and see surgery patients at ambulatory surgery center sites when possible.

3. Be open about cost. Remember that many people are facing financial strain at the moment and will appreciate knowing the cost of surgery up front. Also, try to select low-cost options, such as lower-cost sites of surgery, when possible.

