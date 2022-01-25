5 top-rated hospitals for patient experience: Delaware

Becker's has compiled a list of the best hospitals for patient experience in Delaware using the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores from CMS.

CMS has introduced the HCAHPS summary star rating, which is the average of the star ratings of the 10 topic-specific HCAHPS measures. The HCAHPS summary star rating combines information about different aspects of patient experience of care to make it easier to compare hospitals. Data was released Oct. 27 and are based on two quarters of data — July through December — rather than the customary four quarters. CMS says users should interpret the data with caution, "as they are based on fewer months of data, fewer discharged patients, and fewer hospitals than normal."

Hospitals included below received a four patient summary star rating.

Editor's note: Hospitals with fewer than 100 surveys completed are excluded from the data.

Delaware's top-rated hospitals for patient experience:

Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus (Milford)

Beebe Medical Center (Lewes)

Christiana Hospital (Newark)

Nanticoke Memorial Hospital (Seaford)

Wilmington VA Medical Center