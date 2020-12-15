2 Sacklers to testify before House committee on role in opioid epidemic

Two members of the Sackler family, which owned Purdue Pharma, will testify Dec. 17 before the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

David Sackler and Kathe Sackler, along with Purdue Pharma CEO Craig Landau, will answer the committee's questions about their role in the company's operations and the company's overall influence on the opioid epidemic.

The committee plans to review documents suggesting that some Sackler family members used the highly addictive painkiller OxyContin to grow revenue and "stretch" company financial targets, according to a Dec. 14 memo. The hearing will also include an examination of documents that show members of the Sackler family agreed to target high-volume prescribers and push higher strength doses.

More articles on opioids:

Biden's plan to tackle the opioid epidemic: 5 things to know

McKinsey responds to role it played in OxyContin sales

10 most-read opioid stories in 2020

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.