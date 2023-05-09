Oregon dermatologist makes world record with smallest skin cancer spot diagnosis

An Oregon dermatologist diagnosed the world's smallest skin cancer spot.

Alexander Witkowski, MD, PhD, an assistant professor at Portland-based Oregon Health & Science University's medical school, diagnosed the cancer spot on a patient in 2021, according to a news release from the university. The spot was 0.65 millimeters in diameter — about the size of a needle tip. Testing confirmed the spot was melanoma and the patient had it surgically removed in August 2021.

On May 1, 2023, Guinness World Records recognized Dr. Witkowski and his team for discovering the smallest known skin cancer spot. Previously, the smallest diagnosed spot, which was not recognized by Guinness, was 0.9 millimeters in diameter, according to The Washington Post.