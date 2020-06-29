New thyroid cancer cases jumped 169% from 1990 to 2017, study shows

The incidence of new thyroid cancer cases rose 169 percent over 27 years worldwide, a new study shows.

The study, published in JAMA Network Open, included epidemiologic data gathered using the Global Health Data Exchange query tool. Researchers examined annual incidence of thyroid cancer and deaths-related thyroid cancer in 195 countries from Jan. 1, 1990, to Dec. 31, 2017.

They found that there was a 169 percent increase in new cases of thyroid cancer, from 95,030 in 1990 to 255,490 in 2017. There was also an 87 percent increase in deaths due to thyroid cancer, from 22,070 in 1990 to 41,240 in 2017.

Also, researchers found that the three countries with the highest number of new thyroid cancer cases were the same from the beginning to the end of the study: China, the U.S. and India.

