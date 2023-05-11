Johns Hopkins gets $35M for cancer metastasis research

Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine received a $35 million gift from Theodore Giovanis, a researcher, philanthropist and race car driver.

The gift will establish the Giovanis Institute for Translational Cell Biology, which will study cancer metastasis, according to a May 10 system news release. Researchers aim to discover common features of metastasis across cancer types and develop therapies.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the U.S., and some estimate two-thirds of cancer deaths are linked to metastases.