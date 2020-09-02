Jersey Shore University Medical Center launches heart care program for cancer patients

Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune City, N.J., has launched a cardio-oncology program, the hospital announced Sept. 1.

The program provides cancer patients and survivors access to cardiology and oncology specialists and advanced imaging services. It aims to minimize the effects of cancer treatments on the heart and provide continuing cardiac care to cancer survivors.

Patients who begin chemotherapy or radiation therapy and have risk factors for heart disease or are being treated for heart disease will be included in the program. Patients who are having cardiac symptoms or complications during cancer therapy are also candidates for the program.

"As cancer treatments have evolved over the years, cancer survival has improved, which is of course a good thing, but the new forms of chemotherapy and radiation therapy can cause lasting damage to the heart," said L. Steven Zukerman, MD, medical director of the program. "Our multidisciplinary program provides patients with seamless and expert care as we monitor and protect their hearts before, during and after cancer treatment."

