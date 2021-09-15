Franciscan Health unveils plans for new cancer center

Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health plans to build a 68,000-square-foot cancer center in Lafayette.

The Fraciscan Health Lafayette Cancer Centerwill cost $43.2 million and the health system plans to start construction on the three-story facility in spring 2022, according to a Sept. 14 news release.

"This new facility will be the only multidisciplinary cancer care center within our community that has everything a patient needs in one location," said Terry Wilson, president and CEO of Franciscan Health Western Indiana. "Cancer patients will have access to expert oncology professionals and the latest state-of-the-art technology within a convenient, healing environment."

The new center will offer a range of care services, including oncology infusion therapy, radiation oncology, palliative care and support services, as well as specialty clinics for certain cancers including lung, prostate and colorectal.

To learn more, click here.