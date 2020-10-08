Dr. James McCloskey named leukemia division chief at John Theurer Cancer Center

James K. McCloskey II, MD, has been named permanent chief of the division of leukemia at Hackensack Meridian Health's John Theurer Cancer Center, the center said Oct. 7.

The Hackensack, N.J., center includes 14 divisions providing care for a wide spectrum of cancer types.

Dr. McCloskey previously was interim chief of the leukemia division. He is director of the program for myeloproliferative neoplasms at the cancer center and he will continue in that role.

Before joining John Theurer, he was the chief fellow in the department of hematology and oncology at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C.

