Dr. C. Kent Osborne ends 15-year tenure as director of Baylor's Duncan cancer center

C. Kent Osborne, MD, has stepped down as director of the Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston after 15 years in the role.

Dr. Osbourne will stay on at Baylor and continue his work in breast cancer patient care and research, Paul Klotman, MD, president, CEO and executive dean of Baylor said.

Dr. Osbourne also holds the Dudley and Tina Sharp chair for cancer research at the Baylor College of Medicine.

He joined Baylor in 1999, prior to which he worked at University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. He founded the Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center, and under his 15 years of leadership, the center was designated by the National Cancer Institute as a comprehensive cancer center.

Helen Heslop, MD, director of the Center for Cell and Gene Therapy, will serve as interim director of the center.

More articles on oncology:

$10M gift establishes immunotherapy center at UH Seidman Cancer Center

Radiation oncology association pushes back on CMS payment model, calls for delay

17 US cancer centers join to survey pandemic's effects on cancer prevention, care

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.