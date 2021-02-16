Dana-Farber Cancer Institute partners with Caris' Precision Oncology Alliance

Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute became the newest member of Caris Life Sciences' Precision Oncology Alliance Feb. 16.

The alliance includes more than 45 cancer centers and academic institutions aiming to expand the use of precision medicine in oncology. At Dana-Farber, it will operate out of the Lank Center for Genitourinary Oncology.

Dana-Farber will work with Caris to develop biomarker-driven trials and improve patient care by leveraging big data, the health system said in a news release.

POA members have access to a comprehensive database and artificial intelligence platform used to develop standards for cancer profiling and molecular testing in oncology.

