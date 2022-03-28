Children's Hospital of Philadelphia launches cancer immunotherapy center 

The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia has received a "significant" gift from Susan and Steve Kelly to establish a center for cancer immunotherapy, the hospital said March 28.

The Susan S. and Stephen P. Kelly Center for Cancer Immunotherapy will be led by Stephan Grupp, MD, PhD, who has worked to develop CAR-T cell therapy for children with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

"Cell and gene therapy is a major emphasis at CHOP. With this significant investment from Steve and Susan, CHOP is now positioned, unlike any other academic medical center, to leverage our clinical and scientific expertise in the cell and gene therapy space to better care for pediatric patients and families in Philadelphia and around the world," said Dr. Grupp.