Chicago hospital offering free colorectal cancer screenings

Loretto Hospital in Chicago is providing free colon cancer screenings throughout the month of March in observance of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, the hospital said March 1.

The free screenings are available to underinsured and uninsured residents of Chicago's Austin neighborhood, where the hospital is located, and other nearby communities.

The effort is meant to address the disproportionate rate at which the Black community is affected by colorectal cancer, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

The hospital will also host a Facebook Live event addressing colorectal health on March 8.

