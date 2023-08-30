5 cancer centers of excellence, per Castle Connolly

Castle Connolly recognized five cancer centers in its list of Centers for Excellence.
The "Centers of Excellence" list showcases highly regarded hospitals and group practices in the Castle Connolly database, with the goal of sharing their services for better patient treatment decisions.
Of the 38 hospitals, five were recognized for their cancer services. Here they are in alphabetical order:
- Fox Chase Cancer Center (Philadelphia)
- The James Cancer Hospital (Columbus)
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)
- Montefiore Health System (New York City)
- White Plains (N.Y.) Hospital