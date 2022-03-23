3 recent discoveries at Yale Cancer Center 

Here are three findings made by Yale Cancer Center scientists Becker's has covered since March 4:

1. Researchers discovered "novel oncogenic gene fusions" in lung and pancreatic cancer, as well as sarcoma, the center said March 15.

2. Researchers discovered a method to "supercharge" cancer-fighting T-cells, which may improve and expand treatment types for new cancers.

3. Researchers discovered that the epigenetic regulator gene cat eye syndrome chromosome region candidate 2, or CECR2, is responsible for driving breast cancer metastasis.