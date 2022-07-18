Woman accused of impersonating nurse, attempting to kidnap newborn at California hospital

Law enforcement has charged a woman accused of impersonating a nurse to try to kidnap a newborn infant at Riverside University Health System-Medical Center in Moreno Valley, Calif., according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Jesenea Miron, 23, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping July 15.

Deputies assigned to the hospital on July 14 were notified by campus staff of an individual posing as a nurse, according to the sheriff's department.

"During the course of the investigation, deputies learned a female entered the hospital posing as a newly hired nurse and gained access to a medical unit where newborn infants were present," authorities said in the release. "The female entered a patient's hospital room and identified herself as a nurse. While inside the patient's room, she attempted to take their newborn infant. The suspect was confronted by hospital staff, who then notified security."

The sheriff's department said the woman, identified as Ms. Miron, fled the hospital before she was able to be apprehended but was arrested the following day at a residence in Moreno Valley.

In a statement shared with Becker's, Riverside University Health System-Medical Center CEO Jennifer Cruikshank, RN, expressed gratitude for the roles staff and authorities played in their response.

The hospital "has multiple layers of security to protect the safety and well-being of patients and staff, and we're thankful those systems and our vigilant staff were able to thwart this suspect," she said.

Ms. Cruikshank added: "We appreciate the swift response from the sheriff's department. We are working with them to investigate how the suspect accessed the patient's room and interacted with the family. Our security protocols have been reviewed and reinforced, and we have additional sheriff's deputies on campus."

Ms. Cruikshank also said the hospital "is working with the family to address their concerns and ensure their emotional well-being."

As of July 15, Ms. Miron was being held on a $1 million bail.