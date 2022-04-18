US probing coronavirus aid paid to closed Rennova Health hospital

West Palm Beach, Fla.-based Rennova Health is being investigated by the U.S. Justice Department about money it received from HHS provider relief funds and the Paycheck Protection Program for a shuttered Tennessee hospital, according to a recent financial filing.

Jamestown (Tenn.) Regional Medical Center received $121,722 in provider relief funds in 2020, according to HHS, although the facility closed in June 2019, 10News reported April 18.

"There is no allegation of wrongdoing and no indication that any liability will materialize," the financial filing states. "The company is confident that all PPP notes and HHS Provider Relief Funds monies were appropriately utilized and accounted for and believes that provision of the details and records will provide satisfactory answers to the inquiry."

HHS previously told 10News that it would "force repayment" of coronavirus relief payments the closed medical center received in 2020, but the department did not say how it would do so.

Rennova Health plans to reopen the facility, it said in the financial filing.