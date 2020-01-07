Trump administration to appeal 'conscience protection' rule

The Justice Department is challenging a ruling that invalidated the "conscience protection rule" for healthcare workers, according to The Hill.

The conscience protection rule would allow healthcare workers to opt out of providing care based on their personal moral or religious beliefs. Under the rule, if hospitals did not allow workers to exempt themselves, they could lose federal funding. However, a federal judge invalidated the rule in November.

Now the DOJ is seeking an appeal. It was filed Jan. 3 in the Southern District of New York, according to the report.

