Texas health system notifies 2,300 patients of lost records

Houston-based Harris Health System began alerting 2,298 patients that their protected health information may have been exposed after multiple files of patient records were lost, according to local CBS affiliate KHOU.

On Dec. 30, 2019, patient files were being transferred from Gulfgate Health Center to Ben Taub Hospital to be scanned and archived into Harris Health's electronic system. Two envelopes that contained 143 pages of health information were lost during the transfer. The information that was lost affected patients who visited Gulfgate Health Center between Dec. 9-27, 2019.

Patient data that may have been exposed included Social Security numbers, names dates of birth, addresses, telephone numbers, diagnoses, test results, insurance information, medication information and provider information.

Harris Health said there is no evidence that patient information has been misused.

"We believe the breach includes information for about 25 patients; however, we are not able to determine the specific patients affected," Harris Health System Chief Compliance and Risk Officer Carolynn Jones told KHOU. "Out of an abundance of caution and to best protect patient privacy, we are notifying a much larger patient group who were seen in the three weeks immediately prior to the loss."

