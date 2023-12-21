Nurses assaulted 50 minutes apart at Rhode Island hospital: Police

Two nurses were assaulted in separate incidents Dec. 18 at Miriam Hospital in Providence, R.I., part of Lifespan, according to the hospital and police.

The first incident occurred at approximately 12:05 a.m., according to a statement Providence police shared with Becker's. Police said Zharia Crawford, 27, is suspected of assaulting a nurse.

The suspect "checked in the hospital for a toothache but was not admitted," police said. "While trying to provide care, Crawford was screaming at [the] victim and shoved [the] victim in the chest with one hand, then tried to punch [the] victim, but did not strike him. Crawford was turned over for charging."

The second incident occurred at approximately 12:55 a.m., according to the police. Police said Nicole Rocha, 42, allegedly assaulted a nurse.

Ms. Rocha "was admitted in the hospital for detox," police said. "[The] victim stated Rocha got off the stretcher and began to walk away; Rocha was told to lay back down. Rocha became agitated, yelled racist epithets then slapped [the] victim in the left side of her face with an open hand. Rocha was turned over for charging."

A spokesperson for Providence-based Lifespan confirmed the two separate incidents of assault by a patient against a staff member at a Lifespan hospital. No further comment or information was provided.

The incidents at Miriam come months after Scott Amaral, BSN, RN, a nurse at Providence-based Rhode Island Hospital, was critically injured in a Sept. 8 attack by a patient in the psychiatric unit. The hospital has since launched an anti-violence campaign.